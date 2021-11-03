French lawmaker Raphael Glucksmann waves as the delegation arrives at the Taoyuan International Airport in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: CNA French lawmaker Raphael Glucksmann waves as the delegation arrives at the Taoyuan International Airport in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: CNA
French lawmaker Raphael Glucksmann waves as the delegation arrives at the Taoyuan International Airport in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: CNA
China /  Diplomacy

European lawmakers arrive in Taiwan ‘to offer support for our friends’

  • First official European Parliament delegation to visit the island expected to meet president, premier and other senior officials
  • Cybersecurity, disinformation and challenges to democracy on the agenda during three-day trip that has angered Beijing

Topic |   China-EU relations
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 8:30pm, 3 Nov, 2021

