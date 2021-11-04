The nomination of Nicholas Burns to be the US ambassador to China has won the overwhelming approval of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Photo: Reuters
Nominee for US ambassador to China wins committee approval, heads to full Senate vote
- The nomination of Nicholas Burns, a career diplomat and foreign policy adviser to Democratic and Republican administrations, draws just one vote in opposition
- The US has gone without an envoy in Beijing for more than nine months
Topic | US-China relations
