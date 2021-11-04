The nomination of Nicholas Burns to be the US ambassador to China has won the overwhelming approval of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Photo: Reuters The nomination of Nicholas Burns to be the US ambassador to China has won the overwhelming approval of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Nominee for US ambassador to China wins committee approval, heads to full Senate vote

  • The nomination of Nicholas Burns, a career diplomat and foreign policy adviser to Democratic and Republican administrations, draws just one vote in opposition
  • The US has gone without an envoy in Beijing for more than nine months

Topic |   US-China relations
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 4:49am, 4 Nov, 2021

The nomination of Nicholas Burns to be the US ambassador to China has won the overwhelming approval of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Photo: Reuters
