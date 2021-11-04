Trade disruptions sparked by China-Lithuania tensions put Lithuanian economic growth at risk. The country’s deputy foreign minister says the row is a wake-up for fellow Europeans. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China-EU relations: Lithuania says its rocky ties with Beijing are a ‘wake-up call’ for Europe
- Europe must ‘get its act together’ regarding China if it seeks credibility and partnership with the US, Lithuania’s deputy foreign minister says
- Lithuania’s move to leave the 17+1 mechanism was not anti-China but pro-Europe, Arnoldas Pranckevicius tells security forum in the US
Topic | Taiwan
Trade disruptions sparked by China-Lithuania tensions put Lithuanian economic growth at risk. The country’s deputy foreign minister says the row is a wake-up for fellow Europeans. Photo: Shutterstock Images