The USS Connecticut was damaged last month when it hit an underwater mountain in the South China Sea, according to the US Navy. A researcher has warned that the risk of collision in the region is rising. Photo: AP
As PLA and US bolster naval forces, fear of South China Sea nuclear submarine collision is building
- Both China and America are developing nuclear submarines and sending them to the disputed waterway, and Aukus deal could add to risk, says analyst
- New Pentagon report finds Chinese navy had 355 ships and submarines by 2020 and could have up to eight nuclear-powered ballistic missile subs by 2030
Topic | Aukus alliance
