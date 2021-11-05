The USS Connecticut was damaged last month when it hit an underwater mountain in the South China Sea, according to the US Navy. A researcher has warned that the risk of collision in the region is rising. Photo: AP The USS Connecticut was damaged last month when it hit an underwater mountain in the South China Sea, according to the US Navy. A researcher has warned that the risk of collision in the region is rising. Photo: AP
As PLA and US bolster naval forces, fear of South China Sea nuclear submarine collision is building

  • Both China and America are developing nuclear submarines and sending them to the disputed waterway, and Aukus deal could add to risk, says analyst
  • New Pentagon report finds Chinese navy had 355 ships and submarines by 2020 and could have up to eight nuclear-powered ballistic missile subs by 2030

Laura Zhou and Teddy Ng

Updated: 12:09pm, 5 Nov, 2021

The USS Connecticut was damaged last month when it hit an underwater mountain in the South China Sea, according to the US Navy. A researcher has warned that the risk of collision in the region is rising. Photo: AP The USS Connecticut was damaged last month when it hit an underwater mountain in the South China Sea, according to the US Navy. A researcher has warned that the risk of collision in the region is rising. Photo: AP
