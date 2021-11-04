Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen welcomed the delegation led by Raphael Glucksmann to the presidential office in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU Parliamentarians say they want to learn from Taiwan how to counter threats from Beijing
- The EU delegation met President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday, telling her ‘you are not alone. Europe is standing with you’
- Beijing has condemned the visit for breaching the one-China policy and warned the visitors not to encourage separatist forces on the island
