Aukus in sights as UN backs China on peaceful transfers of new security tech

  • Peace and rights enjoyed by all nations should be protected, Chinese representative says in drawing attention to ‘abuse’ of export-control mechanisms
  • The Aukus deal to help Australia acquire nuclear submarines was ‘a typical non-peaceful military exchange’, an observer says

Kristin Huang
Updated: 8:26pm, 4 Nov, 2021

The United States was among 55 countries that voted against China’s resolution at the UN General Assembly. Photo: Xinhua
