Nazhat Shameem Khan of Fiji will serve as the UN Human Rights Council president until the end of the year. Photo: United Nations
UN Human Rights Council helps prompt dialogue despite members’ sparring, says its leader, Nazhat Shameem Khan
- After an annual session decried as acrimonious, Fiji’s ambassador in Geneva rejects the charge that the council is polarised
- ‘There is always greater understanding when people are forced to hear other people’s views’
