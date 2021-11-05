Vancouver’s City Hall ceased accepting large cash payments of C$10,000 or more in 2019, in response to concerns about the potential for money laundering. Photo: Ian Young Vancouver’s City Hall ceased accepting large cash payments of C$10,000 or more in 2019, in response to concerns about the potential for money laundering. Photo: Ian Young
Someone paid a Vancouver city tax bill with C$47,700 in cash, before money-laundering fears triggered limits

  • City Hall took millions in large cash transactions, including one tax payment that would have weighed 2.2kg in C$20 notes
  • A councillor described encountering a man at City Hall with a shopping bag filled with stacks of money, who asked where to pay his taxes

Ian Young
Ian Young

Updated: 5:40am, 5 Nov, 2021

