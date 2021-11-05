Missiles on display at a military parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Photo: AFP
US repeats call for arms control talks with China as Beijing accelerates nuclear programme
- Washington remains ‘ready and willing’ for dialogue, ‘and we’ve made that known to Chinese authorities’, says a State Department spokesman
- New Pentagon findings suggested that China is ‘leaving behind its previous nuclear doctrine of limited deterrence’
Topic | US-China relations
