Jens Stoltenberg highlighted China’s boycotts and threats against Nordic countries and urged democratic nations to defend democracy and freedom. Photo: AP
Nato chief’s criticism of China showed ideological prejudice, Beijing says
- Countries need not fear China’s military advances if they do not threaten or undermine its sovereignty, embassy says
- Nato’s Jens Stoltenberg had accused China of suppressing human rights, threatening Taiwan and hampering freedom of navigation
Topic | US-China relations
