Jens Stoltenberg highlighted China’s boycotts and threats against Nordic countries and urged democratic nations to defend democracy and freedom. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Nato chief’s criticism of China showed ideological prejudice, Beijing says

  • Countries need not fear China’s military advances if they do not threaten or undermine its sovereignty, embassy says
  • Nato’s Jens Stoltenberg had accused China of suppressing human rights, threatening Taiwan and hampering freedom of navigation

Topic |   US-China relations
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 5:26pm, 5 Nov, 2021

