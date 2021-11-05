Representatives from China and African nations will gather in Dakar, Senegal, on November 29-30 for the 8th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). Photo: Shutterstock Images
FOCAC: African nations push China for better trade deals in lead-up to Senegal summit
- China-Africa meeting in late November brings expectations from African countries seeking vaccine access, wanting to grow exports to China and secure debt relief
- ‘2035 Vision for China-Africa Cooperation and Climate Change’ document to be adopted by Africa and China at the Dakar summit
