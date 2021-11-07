The sole international agreement on conduct in space is the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. Photo: Shutterstock The sole international agreement on conduct in space is the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. Photo: Shutterstock
The sole international agreement on conduct in space is the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Diplomacy

US calls space a wild west. China says policing it normalises warfare

  • There have been calls to establish rules governing behaviour in space, where there have been close encounters between rivals’ satellites
  • But China views American complaints as an avoidance of the real problem in space: its militarisation

Topic |   US-China relations
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 7 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The sole international agreement on conduct in space is the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. Photo: Shutterstock The sole international agreement on conduct in space is the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. Photo: Shutterstock
The sole international agreement on conduct in space is the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE