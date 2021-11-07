The sole international agreement on conduct in space is the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. Photo: Shutterstock
US calls space a wild west. China says policing it normalises warfare
- There have been calls to establish rules governing behaviour in space, where there have been close encounters between rivals’ satellites
- But China views American complaints as an avoidance of the real problem in space: its militarisation
Topic | US-China relations
