Chinese police stand guard outside the US consulate in Chengdu in July 2020. Photo: Simon Song
US says no plans to announce reopening of consulates during Joe Biden-Xi Jinping summit
- Politico reported the two leaders are likely to announce the reopening of consulates closed last year
- A spokesman for the National Security Council said ‘no such thing is even being considered or discussed’
