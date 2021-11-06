The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act commits the US to providing Taiwan with the means to defend itself, but not necessarily to engage in a military conflict. Photo: Military News Agency via AP The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act commits the US to providing Taiwan with the means to defend itself, but not necessarily to engage in a military conflict. Photo: Military News Agency via AP
The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act commits the US to providing Taiwan with the means to defend itself, but not necessarily to engage in a military conflict. Photo: Military News Agency via AP
China /  Diplomacy

China-US tension: fresh uncertainty over America’s ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan

  • Until last month, Washington had refused to confirm or deny if it would intervene militarily to defend the island from an attack
  • Any move towards clarity over US obligations brings its own problems, say military experts

Topic |   US-China relations
Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 12:47pm, 6 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act commits the US to providing Taiwan with the means to defend itself, but not necessarily to engage in a military conflict. Photo: Military News Agency via AP The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act commits the US to providing Taiwan with the means to defend itself, but not necessarily to engage in a military conflict. Photo: Military News Agency via AP
The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act commits the US to providing Taiwan with the means to defend itself, but not necessarily to engage in a military conflict. Photo: Military News Agency via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE