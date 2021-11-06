China has promised to become carbon neutral by 2060. Photo: EPA-EFE
China insists it is taking ‘real action’ to tackle climate change after Joe Biden criticises Xi Jinping’s no-show at COP26 summit
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi insisted the country is a ‘serious and responsible’ participant in efforts to tackle the problem in call with Spanish counterpart
- Beijing and Washington have been indulging in a blame game after US President said it had been a ‘big mistake’ for Xi to miss the talks in Glasgow
Topic | Climate change
China has promised to become carbon neutral by 2060. Photo: EPA-EFE