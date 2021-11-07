Troops from the two countries have conducted joint exercises and anti-terror drills. Photo: Xinhua Troops from the two countries have conducted joint exercises and anti-terror drills. Photo: Xinhua
Troops from the two countries have conducted joint exercises and anti-terror drills. Photo: Xinhua
Why China is funding a base in Tajikistan

  • The country’s long and porous borders with China and Afghanistan are an obvious security concern for Beijing following the Taliban takeover
  • Its geography is also an important factor in China’s infrastructure, trade and energy plans for Central Asia

Linda Lew
Updated: 2:00pm, 7 Nov, 2021

