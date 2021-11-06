The personal connection between former trade representative Robert Lighthizer and vice-premier Liu He helped secure a trade deal even when relations were at rock bottom. Photo: AP
US officials urged not to neglect personal relationships with Chinese counterparts
- Report by US think tank says individual connections can help manage tensions and help reach agreement during face-to-face discussions
- Managing expectations is key to success, it adds and warns against ‘romanticism about the past’ and ‘fatalism about the future’
