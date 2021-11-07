Western nations have warned in recent months that Iran has begun enriching uranium to its highest level ever. Photo: AFP Western nations have warned in recent months that Iran has begun enriching uranium to its highest level ever. Photo: AFP
Iran
US must make first move on Iran nuclear deal, China says

  • Chinese foreign minister tells Iranian counterpart that Beijing welcomes Tehran’s return to talks
  • Western nations warn that Iran is edging closer to weapons-grade enriched uranium

Catherine Wong
Updated: 9:00pm, 7 Nov, 2021

