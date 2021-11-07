US must make first move on Iran nuclear deal, China says

China welcomes Iran’s decision to return to talks on a nuclear agreement but the US must take remedial action first, according to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. In a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Saturday, Wang said Tehran’s decision showed its “positive attitude on resuming compliance with the deal”. “The US, which unilaterally withdrew from the [agreement], should take steps to rectify its policies first,” a foreign ministry statement quoted Wang as saying. “And Iran may resume fulfilling its nuclear commitments on that basis.” Progress made at Vienna talks on US-Iran nuclear deal, say diplomats After a five-month lull, Iran has agreed to resume talks on November 29 on the nuclear deal officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Under the deal reached in 2015, Iran agreed to eliminate a range of nuclear infrastructure in return for aid and the lifting of international nuclear sanctions. The United States withdrew from the deal in 2018 under the administration of former US president Donald Trump but his successor, Joe Biden , has sought to bring Washington back as a party to the original agreement. However, talks have been on hold since the election of hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in June. Western nations have warned in recent months that Iran has begun enriching uranium to its highest level ever and is edging closer to weapons-grade levels, adding to the urgency for reopening talks in Vienna to restore the deal. Where does China stand on the Iran nuclear deal? China, along with Britain, France, Germany and Russia, has remained in the deal and is expected to take part in the negotiations later this month. In the phone call on Saturday, Wang also stressed that Washington should take action first before Iran resumed full compliance with the deal. Wang also called on relevant sides to improve coordination and work together to make the talks move in the right direction. According to the ministry’s statement, Amir Abdollahian said Iran appreciated China’s positive stance on the Iran nuclear issue and the constructive role it had played, and that the country was willing to improve communication and coordination with China on the talks. Amir Abodllahian also told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday that the European and American sides should take “a constructive and realistic approach” to avoid excessive demands that went beyond the terms of the nuclear agreement. Officials from China and the US have also discussed the Iran nuclear deal. In a phone call on Wednesday with US special envoy for Iran Robert Malley, vice foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu called for joint efforts by all sides to respond to the reasonable concerns of Iran and to take a proactive and pragmatic approach to push for the restoration of the talks.