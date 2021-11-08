Taiwan’s exclusion from international organisations is playing out on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Photo: AP
Excluded from COP26, Taiwan seeks to engage from the sidelines
- Delegation led by deputy environment minister Shen Chih-hsiu is holding events and meetings in Glasgow
- It comes after the US secretary of state called for the island to have a greater role at the United Nations
