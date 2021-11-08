Taiwan’s exclusion from international organisations is playing out on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Photo: AP Taiwan’s exclusion from international organisations is playing out on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Photo: AP
Excluded from COP26, Taiwan seeks to engage from the sidelines

  • Delegation led by deputy environment minister Shen Chih-hsiu is holding events and meetings in Glasgow
  • It comes after the US secretary of state called for the island to have a greater role at the United Nations

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:31pm, 8 Nov, 2021

