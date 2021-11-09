A spate of new steps by the US Congress signal support for Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
US senators introduce resolution praising Lithuania for strengthening relations with Taiwan
- Proposed resolution just the latest congressional action supportive of Taipei in its clashes with Beijing
- Other recent legislation would allow US$2 billion annually in military financing for Taiwan, and create a joint US-Taiwan infectious diseases monitoring centre
