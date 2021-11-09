A spate of new steps by the US Congress signal support for Taiwan. Photo: Reuters A spate of new steps by the US Congress signal support for Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
A spate of new steps by the US Congress signal support for Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

US senators introduce resolution praising Lithuania for strengthening relations with Taiwan

  • Proposed resolution just the latest congressional action supportive of Taipei in its clashes with Beijing
  • Other recent legislation would allow US$2 billion annually in military financing for Taiwan, and create a joint US-Taiwan infectious diseases monitoring centre

Topic |   Taiwan
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 6:57am, 9 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A spate of new steps by the US Congress signal support for Taiwan. Photo: Reuters A spate of new steps by the US Congress signal support for Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
A spate of new steps by the US Congress signal support for Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE