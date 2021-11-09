The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson has made nine visits to the South China Sea so far this year. Photo: US Navy
More warships are ‘raising the risk’ of misfire in South China Sea
- Former Philippine president Gloria Arroyo joins senior Chinese diplomats to warn of dangers posed by increased military presence
- China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi says ocean is not a ‘zero-sum game’ and no one should use it as a tool to impose unilateral power
