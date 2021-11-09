Taiwan’s foreign ministry says the visit was arranged by Washington’s de facto embassy on the island. Photo: Reuters
US Congress group makes surprise trip to Taiwan
- 4 senators and 2 members of the House of Representatives touch down in US Navy plane on trip organised by Washington’s de facto embassy, report says
- Beijing says visit amounts to ‘rude interference in China’s internal affairs’
