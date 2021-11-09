Taiwan’s foreign ministry says the visit was arranged by Washington’s de facto embassy on the island. Photo: Reuters Taiwan’s foreign ministry says the visit was arranged by Washington’s de facto embassy on the island. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s foreign ministry says the visit was arranged by Washington’s de facto embassy on the island. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

US Congress group makes surprise trip to Taiwan

  • 4 senators and 2 members of the House of Representatives touch down in US Navy plane on trip organised by Washington’s de facto embassy, report says
  • Beijing says visit amounts to ‘rude interference in China’s internal affairs’

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 10:40pm, 9 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan’s foreign ministry says the visit was arranged by Washington’s de facto embassy on the island. Photo: Reuters Taiwan’s foreign ministry says the visit was arranged by Washington’s de facto embassy on the island. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s foreign ministry says the visit was arranged by Washington’s de facto embassy on the island. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE