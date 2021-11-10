US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference at the White House on Saturday. Photo: TNS US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference at the White House on Saturday. Photo: TNS
US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference at the White House on Saturday. Photo: TNS
China /  Diplomacy

Joe Biden extends US ban on investments in firms linked to China’s military

  • The president says China is ‘increasingly exploiting US capital’ to help modernise its military and intelligence apparatuses, allowing it to threaten the US
  • US entities are barred from buying or selling publicly traded securities in target companies, which include China’s top chip maker SMIC and oil giant CNOOC

Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:53am, 10 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference at the White House on Saturday. Photo: TNS US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference at the White House on Saturday. Photo: TNS
US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference at the White House on Saturday. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE