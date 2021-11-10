US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference at the White House on Saturday. Photo: TNS
Joe Biden extends US ban on investments in firms linked to China’s military
- The president says China is ‘increasingly exploiting US capital’ to help modernise its military and intelligence apparatuses, allowing it to threaten the US
- US entities are barred from buying or selling publicly traded securities in target companies, which include China’s top chip maker SMIC and oil giant CNOOC
Topic | US-China relations
