Former Broadcom engineer charged in US with stealing chip secrets for Chinese start-up

  • Peter Kisang Kim, 50, pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of trade-secret theft and faces as long as 10 years in prison for each count if convicted
  • US attorney general keen to pursue illegal activity by the Chinese government while avoiding negatively stereotyping Asian Americans and citizens of China

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:48pm, 10 Nov, 2021

