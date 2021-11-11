China’s chief climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua speaks during a joint China and US statement on enhancing climate action during the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
developing | COP26: China launching enhanced climate plan with US, says envoy Xie Zhenhua
- Both sides recognise there is a gap between current efforts and the Paris Agreement goals, Xie told reporters in a surprise announcement
- China and the US had carried out 30 virtual meetings over the last 10 months to come up with the initiative, he added
