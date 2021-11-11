Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit via video from Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Xi Jinping says Asia-Pacific must not return to Cold War tensions
- The remarks, coming before an expected virtual summit with Biden, appear to refer to Washington’s efforts to blunt Beijing’s growing influence in the region
- Xi was speaking in a recorded message to a CEO forum on the sidelines of the Apec summit hosted by New Zealand
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit via video from Beijing. Photo: Xinhua