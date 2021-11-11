US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the US and other countries would take unspecified action if Taiwan was attacked. Photo: AFP
Blinken says US and allies would ‘take action’ if Taiwan were attacked
- Secretary of State does not specify what form a response would take if Beijing used force to alter status quo
- His remarks follow last month’s comments by US President Joe Biden which appeared to depart from long-standing ‘strategic ambiguity’ policy
Topic | Taiwan
