US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the US and other countries would take unspecified action if Taiwan was attacked. Photo: AFP US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the US and other countries would take unspecified action if Taiwan was attacked. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the US and other countries would take unspecified action if Taiwan was attacked. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Blinken says US and allies would ‘take action’ if Taiwan were attacked

  • Secretary of State does not specify what form a response would take if Beijing used force to alter status quo
  • His remarks follow last month’s comments by US President Joe Biden which appeared to depart from long-standing ‘strategic ambiguity’ policy

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:37pm, 11 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the US and other countries would take unspecified action if Taiwan was attacked. Photo: AFP US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the US and other countries would take unspecified action if Taiwan was attacked. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the US and other countries would take unspecified action if Taiwan was attacked. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE