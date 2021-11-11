President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign has led to greater scrutiny of Chinese officials’ income, making US payments to potential sources far more problematic, two former officials said. Photo: EPA-EFE President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign has led to greater scrutiny of Chinese officials’ income, making US payments to potential sources far more problematic, two former officials said. Photo: EPA-EFE
President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign has led to greater scrutiny of Chinese officials’ income, making US payments to potential sources far more problematic, two former officials said. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

China-US relations: Xi and his inner circle foil American spy efforts, say intelligence insiders

  • US officials caught off guard by Beijing’s rapid moves, including to consolidate power in Hong Kong, limit probes into Covid-19 origins and ramp up hacking
  • CIA officers in China are challenged by a growing surveillance state where cities are populated by tracking cameras and ﻿facial recognition software

Topic |   US-China relations
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:53pm, 11 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign has led to greater scrutiny of Chinese officials’ income, making US payments to potential sources far more problematic, two former officials said. Photo: EPA-EFE President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign has led to greater scrutiny of Chinese officials’ income, making US payments to potential sources far more problematic, two former officials said. Photo: EPA-EFE
President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign has led to greater scrutiny of Chinese officials’ income, making US payments to potential sources far more problematic, two former officials said. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE