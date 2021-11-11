Relations between the neighbours have been plagued for years by the territorial dispute over a group of uninhabited islands in the East China Sea. Photo: Kyodo
Beijing urges Tokyo not to ‘complicate the situation’ in East China Sea
- Japanese official raised concerns over ‘increasing military activities’ in talks with Chinese counterpart
- The two nations have a long-running territorial dispute over a group of uninhabited islands
Topic | China-Japan relations
