A model of the Nanshan Port Public Scientific Research Wharf under construction in Hainan province. Photo: Handout
Chinese research wharf being built near largest fishing port on South China Sea
- The US$42.8 million wharf in Hainan will feature four berths for research ships of up to 12,000 tonnes, and a base for manned deep-sea submersibles
- China’s maritime research activities have been greeted with suspicion by neighbours in Southeast Asia, many of whom make rival claims to regional waters
Topic | South China Sea
A model of the Nanshan Port Public Scientific Research Wharf under construction in Hainan province. Photo: Handout