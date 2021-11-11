President Juan Orlando Hernandez of Honduras welcomes Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to Tegucigalpa in January 2017. Photo: AFP
Taiwan says outgoing Honduran president to visit island
- Taiwanese foreign ministry welcomes Juan Orlando Hernandez’s visit, first announced by the Honduran presidential palace, but offers no details
- Honduras, which is among Taipei’s 15 remaining diplomatic allies, votes for a new president on November 28
Topic | Taiwan
