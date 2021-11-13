“More valuable than diamonds”: the South and East China seas are the two most important fishing areas in the western Pacific, providing food and livelihoods to millions of people. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Plenty of fish in the ocean? Not so around China, says study warning of seafood collapse
- Scientists modelled the impact of climate change and overfishing in the South and East China seas by 2100
- They say immediate action is needed to enforce sustainable fishing practices and mitigate climate threats
Topic | South China Sea
