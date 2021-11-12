Hungarian opposition candidate Peter Marki-Zay speaks at the Brussels Press Club on Thursday. Photo: AFP Hungarian opposition candidate Peter Marki-Zay speaks at the Brussels Press Club on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Hungarian opposition candidate vows full review of Orban’s close ties with China

  • Peter Marki-Zay says he will ‘revisit everything’ if he wins next year’s election – from Chinese infrastructure loans to vaccines
  • Unity candidate chosen from coalition of parties is seen as the best chance of ousting Prime Minister Viktor Orban for a decade

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 12:00am, 12 Nov, 2021

