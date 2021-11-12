Under proposed rules that won initial approval in June, the US FCC can also revoke prior equipment authorisations issued to Chinese companies like Huawei. Photo illustration: Reuters
Joe Biden signs legislation to tighten US restrictions on Huawei and ZTE
- The Secure Equipment Act prevents companies deemed security threats by Washington from receiving certain licences from US regulators
- The signing comes days before a virtual summit between the US president and Chinese leader Xi Jinping
Topic | Joe Biden’s China policy
