A rally at the Chinese consulate in Los Angeles reiterates calls for a boycott of the Winter Olympics over the “Communist Party’s severe and worsening human rights abuses”. Photo: AFP
Beijing Olympic sponsors urged to speak up on human rights abuses in China
- Human Rights Watch says sponsors risk ‘being associated with an Olympics tainted by censorship and repression’
- It calls for an end to the silence from sponsors, which include Intel, Omega, Panasonic, Samsung, Toyota, Visa, Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Allianz and Alibaba
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
