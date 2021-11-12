Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will discuss their countries’ relations virtually rather than in person. Photo: AP
Why screening Xi-Biden summit for harmony may be mission virtually impossible
- The two presidents have met in person on several occasions, but do so this time by video link, without the interaction and hospitality of a state visit
- Ability to build a rapport may be impaired – and even the countries’ past face-to-face meetings brought mixed results
Topic | US-China relations
Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will discuss their countries’ relations virtually rather than in person. Photo: AP