Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will discuss their countries’ relations virtually rather than in person. Photo: AP Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will discuss their countries’ relations virtually rather than in person. Photo: AP
Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will discuss their countries’ relations virtually rather than in person. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Why screening Xi-Biden summit for harmony may be mission virtually impossible

  • The two presidents have met in person on several occasions, but do so this time by video link, without the interaction and hospitality of a state visit
  • Ability to build a rapport may be impaired – and even the countries’ past face-to-face meetings brought mixed results

Topic |   US-China relations
Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 11:12pm, 12 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will discuss their countries’ relations virtually rather than in person. Photo: AP Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will discuss their countries’ relations virtually rather than in person. Photo: AP
Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will discuss their countries’ relations virtually rather than in person. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE