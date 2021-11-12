Jiang Jinquan praised the party for rejecting concepts such as constitutional democracy, a multiparty system and separation of powers. Photo: Simon Song
US-led democracy summit ‘a huge irony’, Communist Party official says
- Jiang Jinquan says Western systems face mounting problems and democracy is not about rhetoric and election pledges
- He had been asked about ‘whole process democracy’, cited in a communique after the party plenum, attended by 300 officials
