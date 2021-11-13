Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) says China and the US should meet each other halfway. Photo: AP
US-China summit a chance to ‘get ties back on track’
- Chinese foreign minister warns US counterpart that Washington should not encourage independence forces in Taiwan
- Presidents of two countries to hold talks online early next week
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) says China and the US should meet each other halfway. Photo: AP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on the United States and China to use next week’s presidential summit to put relations between the two countries back on track.
In a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday, Wang said the US should also avoid sending wrong signals to Taiwan in the virtual talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden.
“This meeting is not only a major event in Sino-US relations, but also a major event in international relations,” the Chinese foreign ministry quoted Wang as saying.
“The people of the two countries and the international community hope the meeting will achieve results that are beneficial to both countries and the world.
“The two sides should meet each other halfway to make way for the meeting, ensuring that the meeting would be smooth and successful, and push Sino-US relations back to the track of healthy and stable development.”
02:23
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says island 'will not bow' to mainland China
The phone conversation came a few hours after China and the US confirmed the meeting would be held on Tuesday Beijing time.
The White House said engagement between leaders was a critical component of the “intense diplomacy” that Washington’s “intense competition” with Beijing required.
Several new points of tension have emerged since the two leaders last spoke in September, including the surprise announcement of the “Aukus” military alliance between the US, Britain and Australia, to counter China’s growing military presence in the Asia-Pacific. The US has also been expanding ties with Taiwanese government officials.
Last week, the defence ministry in Beijing warned the US to stop supporting the pro-independence camp on the island, sending military patrols towards the Taiwan Strait as a delegation of US lawmakers landed in Taiwan on a military transport plane.
The US lawmakers left after meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and defence officials.
In the phone call with Blinken, Wang warned that Taiwanese independence was the “biggest threat to the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait”.
“Any support for the Taiwan independence forces is a breach of peace in the Taiwan Strait,” he said. “If the US really wants peace in the Taiwan Strait, it should resolutely oppose any attempts towards Taiwanese independence.”