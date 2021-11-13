US-China summit a chance to ‘get ties back on track’

“The two sides should meet each other halfway to make way for the meeting, ensuring that the meeting would be smooth and successful, and push Sino-US relations back to the track of healthy and stable development.”

02:23 Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says island 'will not bow' to mainland China

The phone conversation came a few hours after China and the US confirmed the meeting would be held on Tuesday Beijing time.

Advertisement

The White House said engagement between leaders was a critical component of the “intense diplomacy” that Washington’s “intense competition” with Beijing required.

Several new points of tension have emerged since the two leaders last spoke in September, including the surprise announcement of the “Aukus” military alliance between the US, Britain and Australia, to counter China’s growing military presence in the Asia-Pacific. The US has also been expanding ties with Taiwanese government officials.

Last week, the defence ministry in Beijing warned the US to stop supporting the pro-independence camp on the island, sending military patrols towards the Taiwan Strait as a delegation of US lawmakers landed in Taiwan on a military transport plane.

The US lawmakers left after meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and defence officials.

In the phone call with Blinken, Wang warned that Taiwanese independence was the “biggest threat to the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait”.

Advertisement