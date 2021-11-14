A reef in the disputed Spratly Islands, where China has been building up its military infrastructure and presence. Photo: AFP A reef in the disputed Spratly Islands, where China has been building up its military infrastructure and presence. Photo: AFP
A reef in the disputed Spratly Islands, where China has been building up its military infrastructure and presence. Photo: AFP
South China Sea safeguards ‘not strong enough’ to stop international tensions escalating

  • Observers call for greater efforts to agree a code of conduct for the disputed waters, which have become a major forum for the US-China rivalry
  • Talks on the code between China and Asean have been going on for years, but have yet to resolve some major points of disagreement

Laura Zhou
Updated: 8:00am, 14 Nov, 2021

