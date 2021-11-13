The global digital economy largely lacks a unified legal framework. Photo: Shutterstock The global digital economy largely lacks a unified legal framework. Photo: Shutterstock
China / Diplomacy

China seeks greater role in setting international rules for digital economy

  • Foreign vice-minister Xie Feng criticises US efforts to use global legal framework to contain China as he signals Beijing’s desire to set standards
  • The country has become a major player in the sphere, but strict data transfer rules and concerns over intellectual property have been criticised in the West

Topic |   US-China relations
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 8:21pm, 13 Nov, 2021

