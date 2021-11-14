Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province, to be brought back into its fold by force, if necessary. Photo: DPA Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province, to be brought back into its fold by force, if necessary. Photo: DPA
China /  Diplomacy

US puts Taiwan in focus in countdown to Xi-Biden summit

  • In talks with Wang Yi on the weekend, Blinken urges Beijing to consider wishes and interests of the island’s people
  • Beijing and Washington need to reach new deal to prevent armed conflict, analyst says

Topic |   US-China relations
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 7:30pm, 14 Nov, 2021

