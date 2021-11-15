China has been accused of using Interpol red notices to repatriate exiled dissidents. Photo: AFP China has been accused of using Interpol red notices to repatriate exiled dissidents. Photo: AFP
China has been accused of using Interpol red notices to repatriate exiled dissidents. Photo: AFP
Interpol
China /  Diplomacy

China’s nominee to Interpol committee opposed by lawmakers from 20 countries

  • Electing Hu Binchen would endorse misuse of the police body such as issuing its global alerts to persecute dissidents, legislators say in letter
  • Hong Kong, Uygur, Tibetan, Taiwanese and Chinese activists abroad would be endangered, they argue

Topic |   Interpol
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 5:25pm, 15 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China has been accused of using Interpol red notices to repatriate exiled dissidents. Photo: AFP China has been accused of using Interpol red notices to repatriate exiled dissidents. Photo: AFP
China has been accused of using Interpol red notices to repatriate exiled dissidents. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE