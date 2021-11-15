China has been accused of using Interpol red notices to repatriate exiled dissidents. Photo: AFP
China’s nominee to Interpol committee opposed by lawmakers from 20 countries
- Electing Hu Binchen would endorse misuse of the police body such as issuing its global alerts to persecute dissidents, legislators say in letter
- Hong Kong, Uygur, Tibetan, Taiwanese and Chinese activists abroad would be endangered, they argue
