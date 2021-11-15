The H-6J bombers operated by the PLA Navy are modified versions of the air force’s H-6K bombers, with improvements to combat attacks from ships. Photo: Handout
Chinese bombers in night drills amid Taiwan, South China Sea tensions
- PLA Navy aircraft take off from Hainan for exercises to improve night combat skills
- Drills involve the Southern Theatre Command and tactics to counter ship and ground attacks
Topic | China's military
The H-6J bombers operated by the PLA Navy are modified versions of the air force’s H-6K bombers, with improvements to combat attacks from ships. Photo: Handout