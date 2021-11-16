The two presidents were set to speak for several hours by video link in their most substantial interaction so far. Photo: AFP
breaking | Xi Jinping emphasising mutual respect in summit with Joe Biden
- Biden calls for ‘common-sense guardrails’ for relations and says his agenda for the talks includes human rights, economics and a free and fair Indo-Pacific.
- The two presidents are holding their first face-to-face meeting, albeit virtually, since Biden entered the White House
Topic | US-China relations
The two presidents were set to speak for several hours by video link in their most substantial interaction so far. Photo: AFP