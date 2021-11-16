The two presidents were set to speak for several hours by video link in their most substantial interaction so far. Photo: AFP The two presidents were set to speak for several hours by video link in their most substantial interaction so far. Photo: AFP
The two presidents were set to speak for several hours by video link in their most substantial interaction so far. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

breaking | Xi Jinping emphasising mutual respect in summit with Joe Biden

  • Biden calls for ‘common-sense guardrails’ for relations and says his agenda for the talks includes human rights, economics and a free and fair Indo-Pacific.
  • The two presidents are holding their first face-to-face meeting, albeit virtually, since Biden entered the White House

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert DelaneyOwen Churchill
Robert Delaney and Owen Churchill

Updated: 9:51am, 16 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The two presidents were set to speak for several hours by video link in their most substantial interaction so far. Photo: AFP The two presidents were set to speak for several hours by video link in their most substantial interaction so far. Photo: AFP
The two presidents were set to speak for several hours by video link in their most substantial interaction so far. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE