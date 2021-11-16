US President Joe Biden, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, speaks virtually with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday night US time, or Tuesday Beijing time. Photo: Reuters
Xi and Biden show open, friendly face of summit while broaching hot button topics
- The presidents’ virtual meeting was laden with ceremony and symbolism, from their sartorial choices to their historic settings
- China’s president may have referred to his ‘friend’ and the American leader recalled their past, but many points of friction remain in the US-China relationship
Topic | US-China relations
