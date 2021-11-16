Chinese leader Xi Jinping meets the US president by video link from Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua Chinese leader Xi Jinping meets the US president by video link from Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China and the US ‘must find the right way to get along’, Xi Jinping tells Joe Biden

  • Leaders meet in first virtual summit, with ‘extended conversation’ on most contentious issue, Taiwan, according to US official
  • Talks could prevent tensions from escalating but observers do not see either side changing tack or making key concessions

Shi JiangtaoOwen Churchill
Shi Jiangtao and Owen Churchill

Updated: 11:34pm, 16 Nov, 2021

