Chinese envoy Sun Guoxiang (left) meets Senior General Min Aung Hlaing during a previous visit to Myanmar in 2018. This week’s trip is China’s latest bid to help ease the crisis in the neighbouring country. Photo: Handout
Chinese envoy visits Myanmar, urges junta officials to implement peace plan
- Sun Guoxiang has made his second trip to the crisis-hit country since the military seized power in February
- He met the junta chief and two ministers, but it’s not clear if he was able to see ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi
Topic | Myanmar
Chinese envoy Sun Guoxiang (left) meets Senior General Min Aung Hlaing during a previous visit to Myanmar in 2018. This week’s trip is China’s latest bid to help ease the crisis in the neighbouring country. Photo: Handout