Chinese envoy Sun Guoxiang (left) meets Senior General Min Aung Hlaing during a previous visit to Myanmar in 2018. This week’s trip is China’s latest bid to help ease the crisis in the neighbouring country. Photo: Handout
Myanmar
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese envoy visits Myanmar, urges junta officials to implement peace plan

  • Sun Guoxiang has made his second trip to the crisis-hit country since the military seized power in February
  • He met the junta chief and two ministers, but it’s not clear if he was able to see ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi

Laura Zhou
Updated: 7:00pm, 17 Nov, 2021

