The exercise was the first of its kind in the disputed waters. Photo: Handout
Japan and US stage first anti-submarine exercise in South China Sea
- Two Japanese destroyers, the JS Kaga and JS Murasame, join the USS Milius for Tuesday’s drill, which follows recent exercises with the US and Philippine navies
- The countries’ militaries have been deepening their cooperation in recent years and seeking to put pressure on China over its claims to the disputed waters
Topic | South China Sea
The exercise was the first of its kind in the disputed waters. Photo: Handout