Acting German Health Minister Jens Spahn says the pandemic has increased the country’s dependence on China. Photo: AFP
Germany and EU need to reduce dependence on China, health minister says
- Jens Spahn gives the example of an overreliance on imports, such as face masks and medical precursors
- He calls for more discussion on how to ‘at least become a bit less dependent on China again in the 2020s’
Topic | Germany
Acting German Health Minister Jens Spahn says the pandemic has increased the country’s dependence on China. Photo: AFP