A Taiwanese jet shadows a PLA bomber. The island is a major potential flashpoint in US-China relations. Photo: Handout
China and US set for talks to ‘stop competition veering off into conflict’ in wake of Joe Biden and Xi Jinping’s virtual summit
- US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says the two sides are ready for a strategic dialogue on setting up ‘guardrails’ to manage tensions
- Sullivan was speaking in the wake of talks between the two countries’ leaders, who agreed to work to stabilise their relationship
Topic | US-China relations
